In China Sania Mirza tries cooking ‘Hot Dry Noodle’

CHINA: Indian tennis star toured Wuhan city along with Chinese Grand-Slam champion Li Na where she also tried cooking local food.

Mirza, wife of Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik, is nowadays in China to participate in 2017 WTA Wuhan Open.



Li Na walks with India's Sania Mirza at Zhongshan Avenue, a historical and cultural avenue.

Exploring Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei Province, the two tennis players took to the streets to learn more about the Chinese culture, attracting a large number of audiences.

Posing at the Zhongshan Avenue, a historical and cultural avenue, Mirza and Li Na were seen having a good time with each other as they learnt how to cook and serve ‘Hot Dry Noodle’ - Wuhan’s favourite traditional food.

The two also played tennis in front of the Wuhan Art Musuem which the spectators relished alike.