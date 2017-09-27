Wed September 27, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

ECP adjourns contempt case hearing against Imran till Oct 12

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of contempt of court case against Imran Khan till October 12.

A four  member panel headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sarda Muhammad Raza resumed the hearing of the case.

Shahid Gondal appeared on behalf of Imran Khan as Babar Awan, counsel for the PTI chairman, was absent from the hearing.

When the Election Commission asked about the position of a petition filed by the PTI in the Islamabad High Court  to challenge the ECP’s proceedings against Imran Khan in contempt of court case, Gondal said the court has put off hearing till Oct 11.

The election commissioner adjourned the hearing till October 12, saying the panel would give its decision during the next hearing if the Islamabad High Court didn’t decide the matter.

During the last hearing, Imran Khan has submitted an affidavit with the electoral body saying he respects the ECP and believes in supremacy of constitutional institutions.

The ECP initiated contempt of court case against Imran Khan for violating election code of conduct during by election in Sahiwal and Jhelum.

