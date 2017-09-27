Wed September 27, 2017
World

AFP
September 27, 2017

Trump hails Saudi ´positive step´ allowing women to drive

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump congratulated Saudi Arabia Tuesday for its decision to join the rest of the world in allowing women to drive, calling it a "positive step" for the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Washington is a firm friend of the Saudi kingdom, but has often been embarrassed by its ally´s conservative religious and social attitudes.

"President Donald J. Trump commends the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia´s decision today to affirm the right of women to drive in the kingdom," a White House statement read.

"This is a positive step toward promoting the rights and opportunities of women in Saudi Arabia."

Earlier, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert hailed the "very positive sign."

"We´re just happy today," she added.

Earlier, Saudi officials had announced that it would allow women to drive from next June, a victory for a long campaign by women´s rights activists.

"We will continue to support Saudi Arabia in its efforts to strengthen Saudi society and the economy through reforms like this," the White House said.

