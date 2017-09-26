Tue September 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 27, 2017

Share

Tillerson in UK to urge pressure on DPRK
Read More

DPRK’s aggression endangers ‘entire world’: Tillerson

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday that North Korea’s continuing...

Read More
Advertisement

Tillerson heads to China as North Korea tension rises

Tillerson heads to China as North Korea tension rises

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to China this week for talks on how to defuse the perilous nuclear stand-off with North Korea.

The top US diplomat´s spokeswoman Heather Nauert said he would be set off for China on Thursday for talks this weekend with senior Chinese leaders.

"Secretary Tillerson will discuss a range of issues, including the president´s planned travel to the region, the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and trade and investment," she said.

President Donald Trump is due to make his first official visit to China in November, as part of a tour that will also take in regional allies Japan and South Korea.

Washington has alternated between criticizing and praising Beijing´s role in the North Korea crisis, on the one hand welcoming its support for new sanctions but also insisting it must do more to rein in its unruly neighbor.

As Tillerson prepared to for his trip, Nauert said "progress" had been made and declare that "China has taken tremendous steps in the right direction."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Saudi king issues decree allowing women to drive: state media

Saudi king issues decree allowing women to drive: state media
UN Security Council moves to confront Myanmar crisis

UN Security Council moves to confront Myanmar crisis
Dubai tests first driverless taxi

Dubai tests first driverless taxi
A woman gets robbed in the London daylight

A woman gets robbed in the London daylight
Load More load more