Tue September 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Fashion

Web Desk
September 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Fashion show for children takes place in Spain

Fashion show for children takes place in Spain

PITTI BIMBO, Spain: A unique fashion show in Spain featured children as models. A brand new clothing collection for kids was showcased in the fashion show.

Kids walked on the ramp and managed to impress the audience. The audience could not stop applauding the young stars.

Few of the shining stars on the ramp floor looked nervous while others carried themselves confidently.

Participants of the show praised and clicked pictures of the little models that looked mesmerizing in colorful and attractive clothes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Fashion

All eyes on models as much as clothes on Paris catwalks

All eyes on models as much as clothes on Paris catwalks
Punk label takes catwalk to street as Milan wraps up

Punk label takes catwalk to street as Milan wraps up
Hot new talent lights up Milan Fashion Week

Hot new talent lights up Milan Fashion Week
Burberry sees in technicolor for London Fashion Week

Burberry sees in technicolor for London Fashion Week
Load More load more