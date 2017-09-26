Fashion show for children takes place in Spain

PITTI BIMBO, Spain: A unique fashion show in Spain featured children as models. A brand new clothing collection for kids was showcased in the fashion show.

Kids walked on the ramp and managed to impress the audience. The audience could not stop applauding the young stars.

Few of the shining stars on the ramp floor looked nervous while others carried themselves confidently.

Participants of the show praised and clicked pictures of the little models that looked mesmerizing in colorful and attractive clothes.