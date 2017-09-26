A woman gets robbed in the London daylight

LONDON: Karachi might be facing severe street crime issues but now London is not any different either.

Recently bikers robbed a woman at a street of London in the day time and ran in the blink of an eye.

In the CCTV footage, two bikers in a helmet can be seen snatching mobile phone from the woman on the bus stop.

For the record, the mobile snatching and robbing incidents are being an increased day by day in London.