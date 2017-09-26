Tue September 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
September 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Armed rallies by Hindu extremists in Jammu worry minorities

Armed rallies by Hindu extremists in Jammu worry minorities

ISLAMABAD: Jammu Muslim Front in occupied Kashmir has condemned the puppet administration for allowing Hindu extremist organizations to take out armed rallies in Jammu on the pretext of birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.

According to Kashmir Media service, as per a statement, JMF Chairman,Shuja Zaffar and President Imran Qazi said that many members of minority communities met them and expressed their concern over growing sense of insecurity among the minorities.

They urged the puppet regime to investigate as to why these armed rallies were allowed.

"We don't know whether the administration would have allowed similar armed rallies if anyone else had tried to do so.

Members of extremist Hindu organizations carrying swords and guns too kout motor car rallies in Jammu.

The JMF leaders said that the armed rallies had put a question mark on the credibility of the so-called administration and police.

"Many have seen these armed rallies as threat to minorities and no one is ready to question them.

The administration instead of implementing law and order facilitated the rally.

Such rallies have become a symbol of threat to other communities.

In democratic system, the administration should be run under the law not with the swords or guns," they said while expressing their strong resentment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Kashmir
    India
    Pakistan
Advertisement

More From National

Nawaz Sharif addresses press conference

Nawaz Sharif addresses press conference
Sherry Rehman seeks explanation from ECP over MML election symbol

Sherry Rehman seeks explanation from ECP over MML election symbol
Centre asked to suspend cellular services in Sindh on 9th, 10th Muharram

Centre asked to suspend cellular services in Sindh on 9th, 10th Muharram
Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan calls on army chief to bid farewell

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan calls on army chief to bid farewell
Load More load more