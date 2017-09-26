Trump’s new Afghan policy is deeply flawed: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has expressed reservations over new US Afghan policy in a recent interview with a foreign news agency.

He said that 'US should try and negotiate with Taliban instead of aiming to destroy them'.

Criticizing the new Afghan strategy unveiled by President Donald Trump, Imran rejected US claims that Pakistan is a nurturing ground for terrorists. According to the politician, Pakistanis “felt hurt” when Trump accused Islamabad of providing safe havens to extremists.

Khan said the Taliban had sought shelter in Afghanistan originally and Pakistan has had to bear direct consequences because of it. He said it is unfair to blame Pakistan for not fighting the Taliban and eradicating terrorism.

"I think Donald Trump’s policy is deeply flawed," he said, opposing the US demand that Pakistan do more to combat the extremists.

Khan, blatantly opposing drone attacks in Pakistan, said that this is no way to fight terrorism. He said these are actually flaming anti-American feelings among the masses.

Moreover, commenting on strained relations between Islamabad and New Delhi, Khan blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Modi had not "risen above his communal thinking.

Rejecting the western “propaganda” that Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals can fall into the wrong hands, Khan stated that Pakistan Army is adequately protecting nuclear possessions.

Talking about the country’s current political scenario, he said that he would cleanse the country of all corrupt leaders, if voted in 2018.