September 25, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 25, 2017

Hostile agencies, some people living abroad want to destabilise Pakistan: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that hostile agencies and some people living abroad have been trying to destabilise Pakistan and criticise the Pak Army.

According to an ISPR statement, the COAS said that these elements fear the Pak Army as it is “a hurdle in their nefarious designs”.

The Army Chief stated this while visiting the grave of Shaheed Lieutenant Arsalan Alam, who martyred while manning a border post in Rajgal valley.

Gen Bajwa said: "No power can harm us untill we have such valiant sons of soil and their brave parents in Pakistan."

He also said the Pak Army would continue to perform in the best interest of the country and will stand by the nation against all challenges.

The COAS said that Pakistan’s enemy is our enemy.

He said that use of force is state’s prerogative alone, adding the Pak Army would restore peace and rule of law, “whatever sacrifices it may cost”.

Meanwhile, the COAS visited the parents of the martyred officer at his village near Murree and offered prayers at his grave.

Paying tribute to the officer, he said the Pak Army and the nation is proud of its martyrs who have rendered the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

