Mon September 25, 2017
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
September 25, 2017

Britain invents robotic kitchen

LONDON: A British technological company has successfully made a high tech kitchen where robotic hands can create a five star, expert chefs kind of food.

These robots will only require a few things to operate. The name of the dish which can be selected from the screen operator and ingredients of the dish. Rest of the work will be done by the robots itself.

From their movements, grip of holding utensils to using spoon, cooking and even garnishing these robots will be capable of performing all the tasks.

The most important feature of the robotic kitchen is its ability to clean the kitchen.

According to the technological company, Robotic Kitchen will be available for household purposes to consumers next year. More than 2000 dishes will be programmed in it.

