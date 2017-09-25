Authorities arrest person with guns near White House

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON The US Secret Service arrested a person with firearms near the White House on Sunday morning, the agency said in a statement on Monday.
Uniformed Secret Service officers were approached by the person at an intersection close to the White House, the statement said.
"The encounter with the individual resulted in Secret Service Officers taking investigative action. The individual was arrested for possession of several firearms," the statement said.
No further details were provided.
Comments