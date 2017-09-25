Mon September 25, 2017
World

REUTERS
September 25, 2017

Authorities arrest person with guns near White House

WASHINGTON The US Secret Service arrested a person with firearms near the White House on Sunday morning, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

Uniformed Secret Service officers were approached by the person at an intersection close to the White House, the statement said.

"The encounter with the individual resulted in Secret Service Officers taking investigative action. The individual was arrested for possession of several firearms," the statement said.

No further details were provided.

