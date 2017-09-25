Iran FM calls US ‘unreliable’

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called the United States "unreliable".

"What the United States is doing, in addition to being unpredictable -- which might sometimes work -- is proving that it is unreliable," Zarif told CNN, as quoted by AFP.

His comments come as the Trump administration contemplates whether to declare that Iran is complying with the nuclear deal it signed with world powers in 2015.

The deal lifts economic sanctions put in place in 2005 in exchange for curbs to Tehran's nuclear program.

The US president has long been a vocal critic of the Iranian nuclear deal.

In his address at the UN General Assembly last week, Trump repeated his criticism of the deal.

He called the deal "an embarrassment" to America and "one of worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."

The US president is due to update Congress by Oct 15 on whether Iran is in compliance with the nuclear deal.