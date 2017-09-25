Mon September 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

OTHERS
September 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Iran FM calls US ‘unreliable’

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called the United States "unreliable".

"What the United States is doing, in addition to being unpredictable -- which might sometimes work -- is proving that it is unreliable," Zarif told CNN, as quoted by AFP.

His comments come as the Trump administration contemplates whether to declare that Iran is complying with the nuclear deal it signed with world powers in 2015.

The deal lifts economic sanctions put in place in 2005 in exchange for curbs to Tehran's nuclear program.

The US president has long been a vocal critic of the Iranian nuclear deal.

In his address at the UN General Assembly last week, Trump repeated his criticism of the deal.

He called the deal "an embarrassment" to America and "one of worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."

The US president is due to update Congress by Oct 15 on whether Iran is in compliance with the nuclear deal.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Authorities arrest person with guns near White House

Authorities arrest person with guns near White House
Erdogan accuses Myanmar of ´Buddhist terror´ against Rohingya

Erdogan accuses Myanmar of ´Buddhist terror´ against Rohingya
Papua New Guinea supermarket fire kills 10

Papua New Guinea supermarket fire kills 10
Indian woman burned to death after leaving boyfriend

Indian woman burned to death after leaving boyfriend
Load More load more