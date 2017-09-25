Mon September 25, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 25, 2017

LHC rejects govt’s plea against release of Model Town inquiry report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed the Punjab government’s plea seeking suspension of earlier court order to make Model Town inquiry report public.

Earlier, the provincial government had filed an intra-court appeal (ICA) against the Sept 21 decision of a single-bench that ordered to release the Model Town inquiry report.

The three-member bench after hearing initial arguments dismissed the government’s plea to suspend earlier court order to make the inquiry report public.

The Model Town inquiry report was authored by LHC Justice Baqar Najafi. 

The court issued notices to the parties, including Pakistan Awami Tehreek, affectees of Model Town incident and Punjab government.

Later, the court adjourned the proceedings until Oct 2.

