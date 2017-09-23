US bombers fly off east coast of North Korea: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: US bombers accompanied by fighter jets flew off the east coast of North Korea Saturday in a show of force designed to project American military power in the face of Pyongyang´s weapons programs, the Pentagon said.

It was the furthest north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) any US fighter or bomber aircraft have flown off North Korea´s coast in this century, Pentagon spokesman Dana White said.

"This mission is a demonstration of US resolve and a clear message that the President has many military options to defeat any threat," White said.

"We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the US homeland and our allies," she added.