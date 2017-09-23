Sat September 23, 2017
September 23, 2017

Pak army officer martyred in cross border firing in Khyber Agency

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army Officer was martyred as a check-post came under attack in Khyber Agency in a cross border firing, the military said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 22 years old Lieutenant Arsalan Alam lost his life as terrorists from across the border targeted a check post in Rajgal area of Khyber Agency.

 

According to Geo News, the post was recently established by the Pakistan Army which  has cleared area of terrorists in Operation Khyber VI.

 

On September 14, a Pak- Afghan Bilateral meeting between military commanders had discussed important issues linked to cross border fire and attacks, counter terrorism, coordinated actions on respective side along Pak Afghan border and detainees exchange.

"Both sides agreed to make progress in line with the commitments made at recent high level meetings and formulate an action plan which will contribute towards improving security along the Pak - Afghan border through enhanced cooperation," a statement issued by the ISPR after the meeting said.

