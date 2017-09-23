Ice cream museum leaves ice cream lovers delighted

Ice cream is a popular favourite among children and adults all over the world. There are no two thoughts about it. San Francisco has opened one such ice cream museum for ice cream lovers where they come, enjoy and experience ice cream like never before.

The museum has colorful rooms, interactive props and creative installations.

Some of the attractions of the museum include Sprinkler Pool, Candy Garden, a swing made entirely of ice cream, and Pop Rocks Cave.

The unique museum makes one’s mouth melt. It has a whole new variety of flavours and the experience is such that a person has to experience it in order to believe it.

Visitors often match combos of their favorite flavors and experience ice cream like they have never done before.

The museum was met with so much fervor that tickets sold out immediately along with a list of 200,000 people on waiting.