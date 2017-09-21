Thu September 21, 2017
Web Desk
September 21, 2017

Ghanaian artist turns coin into artwork

An artist in Ghana used coins to make eye-catching geometrical tapestries.

Yaw Owusu utilising one pesewa coins showcased superb artwork at an exhibition.

Seen from afar Yaw Owusu's artwork looks like pleasantly tapestries made with glittery paint. But a closer inspection reveals something surprising. The pieces made by this Ghanaian artist aren't actually made with paints, but with a hard metallic coins.

