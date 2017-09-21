Thu September 21, 2017
World

AFP
September 21, 2017

World´s richest woman Liliane Bettencourt dies aged 94

PARIS:  L´Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, the world´s richest woman whose old age was clouded by dementia, has died at the age of 94, her family said Thursday.

"Liliane Bettencourt died last night at home," her daughter Francoise Bettencourt Meyers said in a statement. "My mother left peacefully."

Bettencourt was the 14th richest person in the world, according to Forbes magazine, which estimated her net worth in March at $39.5 billion (33 billion euros).

She was rarely seen in public since leaving the L´Oreal board in 2012, but her name remained in the headlines as members of her entourage were charged with exploiting her failing mental health.

