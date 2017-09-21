Pandya survives no-ball confusion in 2nd ODI

KOLKATA: India´s Hardik Pandya survived a run-out scare against Australia despite walking off the ground in a chaotic situation in the second one-day international in Kolkata on Thursday.

The drama unfolded in the middle of the 48th over of the Indian innings when Pandya was caught by Australia skipper Steve Smith at cover after mistiming a waist height full-toss.

While the on-field umpire declared it to be a no-ball, Smith responded by throwing the ball back to fast bowler Kane Richardson at the non-strikers end, who ran the batsman out.

Pandya, who remained oblivious to all this commotion, had already started walking back to the pavilion with rain also coming down at Kolkata´s Eden Gardens.

Smith and company tried to argue with Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary for their run-out call but the official stayed with his decision.

The laws of international cricket clearly state that "an umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batsman, not having been given out, has left his wicket under a misapprehension that he is out."

"The umpire intervening shall call and signal Dead ball to prevent any further action by the fielding side and shall recall the batsman."

Pandya finally made his way back to the crease after rain and discussions relented to resume the innings.