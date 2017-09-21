Peace Cup in North Waziristan: UK Media XI win toss, field against Pakistan XI

UK Media XI on Thursday won the toss and chose to field against Pakistan XI in Miranshah, main town in North Waziristan Agency that borders war stricken Afghanistan.

The Pakistan army on Wednesday announced the schedule for the match being played in Younas Khan stadium as part of Peace Cup. “Peace & prosperity is our destiny,” wrote military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday.

The match, being held at the picturesque Younis Khan Stadium in Miranshah, is part of a series titled Peace Cup, organised by the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Cricket Board and PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

Pakistani stars Inzamam ul Haq, Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Kamran Akmal, Junaid Khan, Umer Gul, Mushtaq Ahmed, Riaz Afridi and Wajhatullah Wasti are playing in the match.

The UK team, according to Geo News, is part of an 18-member group of journalists, lawyers, businessmen and academics aged between 21-62, which is touring Pakistan with the aim to improve the country's image as a sporting nation.

The Pakistan army launched a major offensive in 2013 against local and foreign militants in North Waziristan that borders war stricken Afghanistan. The operation led to significant drop in acts of terrorism in the country.

The army has also supported country’s cricket authorities in their efforts to bring the international cricket back to Pakistan which came to a halt after a militant attack on Sri Lanka team in 2009.

A large number of troops were deployed for Pakistan Super League Final and later a series between the World XI and Pakistan this month.