Nisar criticizes government over foreign policy

ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday strongly criticized government for not issuing a formal condemnatory statement against the recent US drone strike that killed three and injured two in Kurram Agency on September 15.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, the former minister said it was suprising for him that even the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met with the US ambassador on the day of the drone attack and did not raise the issue in the meeting.

“If PM Abbasi was in the house today, I would have raised this issue personally, not in the assembly,” said Nisar, adding that drone attacks are challenge to Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He asked the the world to respect Pakistan and its sovereignty.

While rejecting BRICS statement, the former minister said that there is no safe havens of terrorists in Pakistan.





The former interior minister said that the speaker, on behalf of the government and opposition, should send a letter to British politician and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for standing with Pakistan.

He strongly criticized the Pakistan Foreign Office saying that the recent BRICS resolution was against Pakistan due to India's succesful diplomatic efforts.

“This was not a sudden event, he said. When India was preparing for it our Foreign Office was sleeping, Our diplomats should be asked about it,” he added.

While condemning the Rohingya Muslims 'genocide', Nisar said that the exodus of 450,000 Rohingya Muslims from their homes in Myanmar and state-sponsored persecutions against them is a matter of shame for humanity.

“Human rights organisations raise a hullabaloo when even a dog is killed but here Muslims are being killed and they are silent,” he added.

He demanded government to call a special meeting on Rohingya Muslims in the OIC and said that the government should open a fund for the community.

Later, the assembly adopted a resolution expressing solidarity with the Rohingya and called on the UN to take notice of the issue. The resolution was presented by Law Minister Zahid Hamid.