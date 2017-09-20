Wed September 20, 2017
Sci-Tech

Monitoring report
September 20, 2017

HTC could announce Google acquisition tomorrow

The American multinational technology company, Google is almost certainly going to buy HTC, a Taiwanese phone maker, this week, if reports from earlier this month and the today’s latest developments are anything to go by.

That’s good news for HTC, and good news for Pixel fans too.

This company knows how to make good hardware, and has had some clever ideas in the past, like the squeezable U11 and the Vive VR headset, TNW reported on Wednesday. It’s believed to be manufacturing the search giant’s next Pixel 2 flagship handset. It also previously partnered with Google to make the Nexus 9 tablet in 2014.

It’ll be interesting to see what becomes of HTC’s mobile division if the acquisition indeed happens. Google previously bought Motorola back in 2011 and didn’t achieve much with it. It then sold the business off to Lenovo in 2014, for about a sixth of what it originally paid.

 

 

