Wed September 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Eye of Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico

MIAMI: The eye of Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday, pummeling the island as a Category Four storm with lashing rain and winds of 155 miles (250 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the storm came ashore near Yabucoa in southeastern Puerto Rico around 6:15 am (1015 GMT), the forecasters said.

"The wind sounds like a woman screaming at the top of her lungs!" photographer and storm chaser Mike Theiss posted on Twitter early Wednesday.

Puerto Rico was expected to bear the full brunt of the hurricane, which was forecast to rake across the length of the island.
As of 6:35 am, Maria was moving northwest at 10 miles per hour.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Video: Here is how Trump's right hand man reacted to president's threat against North Korea

Video: Here is how Trump's right hand man reacted to president's threat against North Korea
India is now colonising itself, says Arundhati Roy

India is now colonising itself, says Arundhati Roy
Major earthquakes of the past 30 years

Major earthquakes of the past 30 years
Video: Leopard falls into well in India

Video: Leopard falls into well in India
Load More load more