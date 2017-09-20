Pak XI vs UK Media XI: Army organises cricket match in North Waziristan

RAWALPINID:A cricket match between Pakistan XI and UK Media XI will be played on September 21 in North Waziristan Agency (NWA) , said military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday.

The Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a tweet the mach would be live telecast from Miranshah, the main town in North Waziristan.

According to the tweet, the Peace Cup 2017 would be played at Younas Khan Stadium.

“Peace & prosperity is our destiny,” wrote the ISPR DG in his tweet.

The Pakistan army launched a major offensive in 2013 against local and foreign militants in North Waziristan that borders war stricken Afghanistan. The operation led to significant drop in acts of terrorism in the country.

The army has also supported country’s cricket authorities in their efforts to bring the international cricket back to Pakistan which came to a halt after a militant attack on Sri Lanka team in 2009.

A large number of troops were deployed for Pakistan Super League Final and later a series between the World XI and Pakistan this month.