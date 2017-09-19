Trump tells UN ´sovereign nations´ basis of world order

UNITED NATIONS, United States: US President Donald Trump laid out his vision of a world order based on strong "sovereign nations" rather than multilateral alliances Tuesday, in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

"As long as I hold this office, I will defend America´s interests above all else, but in fulfilling our obligations to our nations, we also realize that it´s in everyone´s interests to seek the future where all nations can be sovereign, prosperous and secure," he said.

"America does more than speak for the values expressed in the United Nations charter," he said. "Our citizens have paid the ultimate price to defend our freedom and the freedom of many nations represented in this great hall."