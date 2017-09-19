Tue September 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Israel says shot down Iranian-made, Hezbollah-operated drone

Israel says shot down Iranian-made, Hezbollah-operated drone

JERUSALEM: Israel´s military fired a Patriot missile on Tuesday to bring down what it said was an Iranian-made drone operated by Hezbollah on a reconnaissance mission over the Golan Heights.

The drone took off from a Damascus military airport before entering the demilitarised zone approaching the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights, Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told AFP.

"We scrambled fighter jets but they did not engage the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle)," Conricus said.

"It was instead shot down by one Patriot missile that was fired by Israeli air defence soldiers."

He said details of the drone were still being evaluated, including whether or not it was armed. It fell in the buffer zone between the Israeli- and Syrian-controlled parts of the Golan.

Israel and Syria are still technically at war, though the armistice line on the Golan Heights had remained largely quiet for decades until civil war erupted in Syria in 2011.

Israel seized 1,200 square kilometres (460 square miles) of the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community.

In April, Israel used a Patriot missile to shoot down what it identified as "a target" over the Golan Heights, with Israeli media reports saying it was a drone.

It has also seen regular spillover fire from the conflict in Syria and acknowledges carrying out dozens of air strikes there to stop advanced arms deliveries to Hezbollah.

Earlier this month, Syria´s army accused Israeli warplanes of hitting one of its positions, killing two people in an attack that a monitor said targeted a site where the regime allegedly produces chemical weapons.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Trump tells UN ´sovereign nations´ basis of world order

Trump tells UN ´sovereign nations´ basis of world order
Hamza bin Laden: the heir to Al-Qaeda?

Hamza bin Laden: the heir to Al-Qaeda?
Chinese workers move 2,000-tonne temple whole during relocation

Chinese workers move 2,000-tonne temple whole during relocation
Myanmar´s Suu Kyi condemns all rights violations in Rakhine State

Myanmar´s Suu Kyi condemns all rights violations in Rakhine State
Load More load more