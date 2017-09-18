Tehmina Janjua calls on Afghan Deputy FM, stresses coordinated approach for peace

NEW YORK : Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Monday called on Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Karzai on the sidelines of the UNGA session in New York. She stressed that Pakistan and Afghanistan need to strengthen engagement to bring lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

During the meeting , foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's desire for lasting peace in Afghanistan which is important for regional stability and in Pakistan's best interest.

While reiterating Pakistan's stance that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict, she stressed the need to focus a politically negotiated settlement to the conflict under an Afghan-owned Afghan-led peace process, adding that Pakistan and Afghanistan need to work together for strengthening cooperation in diverse fields.

While Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister reiterated that Afghan government is committed to strengthen relations with Pakistan and also stressed the need of engagement between the two sides at all levels.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Monday called on US Under Secretary of State Tom Shannon and stressed intra-Afghan dialogue to bring lasting peace to the war-torn country and the entire region, said a statement issued by Embassy of Pakistan in the US.

During the meeting, Janjua also conveyed Pakistan's viewpoint on the new strategy announced for the region earlier by President Donald Trump and added that peace in Afghanistan is a high priority for Pakistan and in best interest of the region.

While highlighting Pakistan's efforts towards peace in Afghanistan, the foreign secretary further added that Pakistan would continue to play a crucial role for a peaceful Afghanistan.

Regarding Pakistan-US relations, Janjua said the country had always considered relations with the US as one of its most important relationships, added the statement.

"There was a desire on Pakistan's part to build this relationship further to the mutual benefit of both countries based on mutual trust and respect."

She conveyed to Shannon that recent statements by the US had evoked a strong public reaction in Pakistan, but both countries could work together to attain common objectives such as defeating Daesh in Afghanistan and the region as a whole.