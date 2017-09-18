Mon September 18, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 18, 2017

At least one dead, 10 injured in Chaman blast

At least one dead, 10 injured in Chaman blast

CHAMAN: At least one person was dead and 10 others, including security personnel injured when a roadside explosion occurred near their vehicle at the Pak-Afghan border here on Monday evening, levies sources said.

Risaldar Zarak Khan said that the security forces’ vehicle was heading towards the Bab-e-Dosti when a suicide bomber approached it and blew himself.

The dead and the wounded had been shifted to hospital, they said, adding that condition of five of the injured are critical.

The border had been sealed following the blast.

It is feared that the death toll may climb further. 

 

 

