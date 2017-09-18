Mon September 18, 2017
September 18, 2017

Minister for enhancing institutions’ capacity to provide better security to CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Chairing a Joint Working Group (JWC) meeting, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Monday directed to further enhance capacity of the institutions to provide better security to the CPEC projects.

The minister said the CPEC project is a milestone in the country’s history, adding the project drew entire world’s attention.

Some international lobbies have got perturbed over Pakistan’s economic stability; Iqbal said and added that security of sea trade routes was inevitable for the projects included in the CPEC.

He said that the CPEC project would benefit not only Pakistan but also other regional countries.

He termed any attack on Chinese nationals in the country as an assault on the state.

The interior minister directed to hold the JWC meetings every month.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials of security institutions and interior ministry.

 

