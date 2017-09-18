Turkish envoy calls on COAS

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Turkish ambassador to Pakistan called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday, an ISPR statement said.
During the meeting, matters relating to regional security and mutual interests came under deliberation.
The Turkish envoy and the COAS expressed satisfaction over the exemplary bilateral relations.
They also agreed to further fortifying existing bilateral ties between Turkey and Pakistan, the statement concluded.
Comments