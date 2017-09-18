Mon September 18, 2017
September 18, 2017

Turkish envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Turkish ambassador to Pakistan called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday, an ISPR statement said.

During the meeting, matters relating to regional security and mutual interests came under deliberation.

The Turkish envoy and the COAS expressed satisfaction over the exemplary bilateral relations.

They also agreed to further fortifying existing bilateral ties between Turkey and Pakistan, the statement concluded.

