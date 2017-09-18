First ever grand Pakistan festival in France ends with a resounding success

PARIS: The first ever mega Pakistan Festival held to celebrate 70 years of Pakistan’s independence concluded in suburbs of Paris on Monday after a splendid display of Pakistan’s culture, handicrafts, fashion, music and cuisine.

According to a statement, the Festival was jointly inaugurated by the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque, member of French parliament Mr. Francois Pupponi and Mayor of Sarcelles town Mr. Nicolas Maccioni.

Thousands of people from various walks of life including local French officials, diplomats, members of French Civil Society, media persons and expatriate Pakistanis attended the festival.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony which commenced with the playing of Pakistani and French national anthems, the Ambassador congratulated the Pakistani community on completing the 70 years of independence.

He said that this festival had multiple objectives from celebrating the 70th anniversary of Pakistan's independence, showcasing the richness of Pakistani cultural diversity and the beauty of its magnificent landscapes introducing Pakistani cuisine and music, to bring together the Pakistani community on a single platform for a common cause.

Member of French parliament, Mr. Francoise Pupponi and Mayor of Sarcelles town Mr. Nicolas Maccioni who also spoke on the occasion termed the Pakistan community as hardworking, peaceful and friendly and said that this festival had not only provided the French public a rare chance to experience a mini Pakistan in France but would also improve the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador also presented commemoratory shields to the French guests in recognition of their services for the welfare and well being of Pakistan community.

Earlier, the festival commenced with great fan and fare by singing of the patriotic songs and brilliant show of tableaus by the young school students followed by speeches to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and leaders of Independence movement.