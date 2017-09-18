Remarks attributed to PM rebutted

ISLAMABAD: A spokesman for Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday out rightly rejected remarks appearing in a section of print media and attributed to the premier regarding possible involvement of anyone from Pakistan in the recent attack in Kabul.

"The remarks are simply baseless and have no reference to discussions with any media person. On the contrary, Prime Minister has repeatedly argued that attacks in Pakistan are being orchestrated from across the border," said a press release.

The spokesman further advised the relevant print media to carefully review the contents of discussions before reporting.