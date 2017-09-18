Mon September 18, 2017
September 18, 2017

PPP disappointed and shocked over verdict in BB murder case

PPP files appeal in LHC against ATC verdict in BB murder case

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan People’s Party on Monday challenged an anti-terrorism court’s verdict in Benazir Bhutto murder case before the Lahore High Court.

 

Speaking to the media, Former Punjab governor and the senior PPP leader Latif Khosa said the party has filed three petition in the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court. The appeals have been filed against Pervez Musharraf and two suspected militants Rafaqat Hussain and Aitzaz Shah.

“We have filed appeals under Anti Terrorism Act,” said Khosa who was accompanied by Senator Sherry Rehman and others.

The court on August 31  while announcing the verdict in the case acquitted five accused , awarded 17-year imprisonment each to former deputy inspector general (DIG) Saud Aziz and former superintendent of police (SP), Rawal Town, Khurram Shehzad, for abetting the crime, and declared former military dictator Pervez Musharraf an absconder.

Five suspects who had been in jail for nine years, including Rafaqat Hussain, Husnain Gul, Sher Zaman, Aitzaz Shah and Abdul Rashid were acquitted on murder charges.

The investigation agencies failed to prove a link of the five accused with Baitullah Mehsood, therefore, the court acquitted them.

 

Comments

