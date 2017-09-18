Caribbean braces again as Maria becomes hurricane

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Maria reached hurricane status on Sunday, putting the Caribbean on edge once again.

Hurricane Maria barreling toward the Lesser Antilles islands on Sunday, threatening an area still recovering from Hurricane Irma earlier this month.

The National Hurricane Center saying Maria was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

The advisory prompting a U.S. Army medic unit in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands to evacuate.

Officials say the unit will ride out Maria aboard a Navy ship offshore. Maria coming weeks after Irma blew through the Caribbean, leaving a deadly path of destruction.

Irma slammed the part-Dutch, part-French island of Saint Martin with winds of around 175 miles per hour.

The storm later skirted Puerto Rico and Cuba before striking the U.S. Irma killed at least 84 people, including 33 in Florida... and now those in Maria's path must brave themselves again.