Babos topples Safarova to reach Quebec WTA final

MONTREAL: Third-seeded Hungarian Timea Babos edged top-seeded Czech Lucie Safarova 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 on Saturday to reach the WTA Quebec City final, where she´ll take on Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.

Babos reached her second WTA final of the year, having captured her hometown title in Budapest with a win over Safarova in the final.

On Saturday, Babos, ranked 63rd in the world, leveled her head-to-head record against Safarova at two wins apiece, holding firm in the face of Safarova´s strong start and securing the match after an hour and 42 minutes.

Babos was under pressure early as Safarova didn´t drop a point in her first four service games.

The Hungarian wasn´t as flawless, but never faced a break point herself and finally earned the first break chance of the match -- a set-point at 6-5.

Safarova saved it and they went to the tiebreaker, in which Babos again mustered the first set-point chance.

But Safarova battled back, and held a set-point herself before Babos closed it out on her sixth opportunity.

Babos gained the upper hand in the second set with a break for 4-3. Although she was unable to convert four match points on Safarova´s serve, she wrapped it up in the next game.

Babos will be seeking a third career title on Sunday against seventh-seeded Van Uytvanck, a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Germany´s Tatjana Maria.

Van Uytvanck reached the first WTA final of her career with a dominant performance that included winning nine straight games bridging the first and second sets.

She broke Maria five times and saved the only break point she faced.

The Belgian´s dominance pushed the frustrated Maria into an increasing stream of unforced errors, that only made things easier for her 23-year-old opponent.

