Bilawal says he, his family reject verdict in BB murder case

DADU: The PPP chairman on Saturday rejected the court verdict in the Benazir Bhutto murder case.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a public meeting here said:“Me and my family reject the anti-terrorism court’s judgment in the Benazir Bhutto murder case.”

Earlier last month, the anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi had announced the verdict in the Benazir Bhutto murder case, acquitting five Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) suspects and announcing 17-year imprisonment for two police officials.

The ATC also declared retired Gen Pervez Musharraf an absconder in the case. The court had named Musharraf in the case in February 2011.

Bilawal while referring to the PTI chief without taking his name said that the new politicians, who are talking about democracy, even do not know the meaning of the word.

These politicians do not know what had happened in Sept 1983 in Sindh, he added, referring to the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD) that was launched by left-wing political alliance to end the military government of then president Gen Ziaul Haq.

Bilawal was accompanied by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, Nisar Khuhro and others.