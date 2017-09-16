Imran says Dr Yasmeen to contest against state machinery in NA-120

KHUSHAB: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman on Saturday said that the PTI candidate Dr Yameen Rashid for Lahore’s NA-120 by-poll seat was going to contest against the huge resources of federal and Punjab governments.

“On the one side is PML-N’s MNAs, MPAs and Maryam Nawaz while on the other is alone Dr Yasmeen Rashid,” Imran Khan said while addressing party workers here.

He alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) had destroyed the country.

He claimed that the 'lies of the Sharif clan have come to the forefront.'

Khan questioned the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz's motives to lie to the nation, after an audio recording of the former was played in which she denied owning any properties in Pakistan and abroad.

He insisted that the Sharif family lied because it had looted your [the nation's] money.

He went on to say the PML-N had tried to bribe the top brass of the country including army chief’s and judges of the Supreme Court for its 'corrupt motives.

He said that the voters in Lahore must decide if they support the judiciary or not.

"Pakistanis pay the most for electricity in South-East Asia because of the billions that corrupt leaders have borrowed from the International Monetary Fund," Imran said.

Citing the example of South African countries, Khan said despite having diamond mines, the countries couldn't progress due to deep-rooted corruption, adding that Pakistan needs to rid itself of corrupt leaders in order to make significant strides in development.

He compared the economic development of Singapore with Pakistan, stating that one honest prime minister changed the country's standing in the world.