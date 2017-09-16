Sat September 16, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
September 16, 2017

Pakistan beat World XI to win T20 rubber

Sindh CM calls on PCB to hold international cricket matches in Karachi, Hyderabad

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday called on the country's cricket authorities to hold international  matches in Karachi and Hyderabad, a day after Pakistan defeated World XI in the last T20 match during the latter's visit which was seen as a huge step towards restoration of international cricket in the country which came to a halt following a militant attack on Sri Lankan team in 2009.

“We will contact Pakistan Cricket Board for international cricket matches in Karachi. Law and order situation in Sindh is better than other provinces ” he said while talking to media.

Responding to questions about political situation, he said Imran Khan knows a lot about the cricket but he  has yet to learn politics.

“Imran Khan thinks the entire country supports him, but this is not the case,” he said, adding that Khan’ s party would lose the seats it won in the last general election in Sindh.

“Imran Khan will soon learn politics,” he said.

Asked to comment on Sindh High Court orders about reinstatement of IG Sindh Police AD Khowaja whom the PPP has removed, the chief minister  said though the government no doubt has some reservation over the matter of IG, it was implementing the court order.

Responding to antother question, he said he thinks the general election would take place on time.

 

 

 

