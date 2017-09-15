Fri September 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 16, 2017

Share

North Korea says will make US suffer over ´vicious´ UN sanctions

North Korea says will make US suffer over ´vicious´ UN sanctions
Read More

 UN unanimously backs new sanctions on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously imposed new sanctions on North...

Read More
Advertisement

Trump warns North Korea of ´overwhelming´ options

Trump warns North Korea of ´overwhelming´ options

Joint Base Andrews: Standing before a B-2 stealth bomber and a vast US flag, Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at North Korea warned that advanced US weaponry could make the souls of America´s enemies "crumble."

Addressing several hundred air force personnel after reviewing some of America´s most high-tech fighters jets and bombers, Trump warned that Pyongyang had "once again shown its utter contempt for its neighbors and for the entire world community."

"After seeing our capabilities, I am more confident than ever that our options are not only effective but overwhelming," Trump said.

The UN Security Council on Friday strongly condemned North Korea´s "highly provocative" missile launch and demanded Pyongyang immediately halt such actions -- but did not threaten further sanctions.

North Korea fired the intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan that landed in the Pacific, responding to new UN sanctions with its furthest-ever missile flight.

In a unanimous statement backed by China, the council said the launch was carried out just three weeks after a first missile overflew Japan and less than two weeks after Pyongyang´s sixth and biggest nuclear test.

US President Donald Trump has scheduled talks with leaders of Japan and South Korea to address the crisis.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

At least 33 dead in Nigeria boat capsize: emergency services

At least 33 dead in Nigeria boat capsize: emergency services
22 injured in London Underground bomb attack

22 injured in London Underground bomb attack
UN Commissioner says ‘remote monitoring’ Kashmir LoC situation

UN Commissioner says ‘remote monitoring’ Kashmir LoC situation
Manuscript recovered from Peshawar village reveals earliest origin of zero

Manuscript recovered from Peshawar village reveals earliest origin of zero
Load More load more