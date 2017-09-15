Trump warns North Korea of ´overwhelming´ options

Joint Base Andrews: Standing before a B-2 stealth bomber and a vast US flag, Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at North Korea warned that advanced US weaponry could make the souls of America´s enemies "crumble."

Addressing several hundred air force personnel after reviewing some of America´s most high-tech fighters jets and bombers, Trump warned that Pyongyang had "once again shown its utter contempt for its neighbors and for the entire world community."

"After seeing our capabilities, I am more confident than ever that our options are not only effective but overwhelming," Trump said.

The UN Security Council on Friday strongly condemned North Korea´s "highly provocative" missile launch and demanded Pyongyang immediately halt such actions -- but did not threaten further sanctions.

North Korea fired the intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan that landed in the Pacific, responding to new UN sanctions with its furthest-ever missile flight.

In a unanimous statement backed by China, the council said the launch was carried out just three weeks after a first missile overflew Japan and less than two weeks after Pyongyang´s sixth and biggest nuclear test.

US President Donald Trump has scheduled talks with leaders of Japan and South Korea to address the crisis.