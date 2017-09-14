Bilawal says democracy guarantees elimination of terrorism, injustice, poverty

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that only democratic process could guarantee elimination of terrorism, injustice and poverty.

In his message on the eve of International Day of Democracy here on Thursday, Bilawal said that the democracy nurtures flexibility in society.

The PPP leader said that peace and stability could be attained in Pakistan and world through democracy, adding the rule of the majority also empowers women and weak segments of the society.