Final hockey trials for selection of Pak team for Asia Cup

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will hold final trials from Sept 19 at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium in Karachi for selection of Pakistan team for the Hockey Asia Cup starting from October 11 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
The national camp is already in progress in Karachi for last one month, said a spokesman for the PHF here on Thursday.
The team will be announced on Sept 21.
