Wed September 13, 2017
AFP
September 13, 2017

Ireland v West Indies ODI washed out

BELFAST: Ireland are still waiting to play their first match against a Test-playing side since being granted full member status by the International Cricket Council after Wednesday´s one-day international against West Indies was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Heavy overnight rain delayed the start and another shower left the umpires with no option but to abandon the game.

West Indies fly to England on Thursday ahead of a one-off T20 international on Saturday. They then take on England in a five-match ODI series.

