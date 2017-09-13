Wed September 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

APP
September 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Saudi calls on citizens to report terrorism through social media

Saudi calls on citizens to report terrorism through social media

RIYADH: Saudi public security called on citizens to use social media to report suspected terrorist activities.

A day earlier, a suicide attack targeting two premises of Saudi Defense Ministry in Riyadh was foiled, and two suicide bombers, identified as IS militants, were arrested.

Malicious or illegal posts could be reported through an application by sending a screenshot of any posts suspected of harming security or promotingterrorism and extremism.

The move is part of a series of steps by Saudi Arabia in its war against terrorism, especially after several deadly blasts that targeted mosques and other important facilities in the recent years.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Rohingya exodus from Myanmar hits 379,000

Rohingya exodus from Myanmar hits 379,000
Al Qaeda warns Myanmar of

Al Qaeda warns Myanmar of "punishment" over Rohingya
Myanmar´s Suu Kyi scraps UN trip amid Rohingya crisis

Myanmar´s Suu Kyi scraps UN trip amid Rohingya crisis
Trump likely to visit China during November Asia trip: US official

Trump likely to visit China during November Asia trip: US official
Load More load more