Saudi calls on citizens to report terrorism through social media

RIYADH: Saudi public security called on citizens to use social media to report suspected terrorist activities.

A day earlier, a suicide attack targeting two premises of Saudi Defense Ministry in Riyadh was foiled, and two suicide bombers, identified as IS militants, were arrested.

Malicious or illegal posts could be reported through an application by sending a screenshot of any posts suspected of harming security or promotingterrorism and extremism.

The move is part of a series of steps by Saudi Arabia in its war against terrorism, especially after several deadly blasts that targeted mosques and other important facilities in the recent years.