Tue September 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Holding matches in Karachi, Fata among top priorities, says DG ISPR

Holding matches in Karachi, Fata among top priorities, says DG ISPR

LAHORE: Holding of cricket matches in Karachi and tribal areas is among our top priorities, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

In an informal talk during his visit to Qaddafi Stadium’s press gallery, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor while terming the T20 series between Pakistan and World X1 a good omen said the practice should continue in future.

Vowing to continue support for future matches, the DG ISPR said that efforts were being made to organise more international cricket matches in other cities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan, Turkey agree to work for peace in Afghanistan

Pakistan, Turkey agree to work for peace in Afghanistan
Cabinet approves bill to extend superior courts’ jurisdiction to Fata

Cabinet approves bill to extend superior courts’ jurisdiction to Fata
'Pakistan should form its narrative in consultation with regional countries'

'Pakistan should form its narrative in consultation with regional countries'
Hybrid rice scientists from China arrives to train 30 local scientists

Hybrid rice scientists from China arrives to train 30 local scientists
Load More load more