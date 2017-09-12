Hezbollah declares Syria victory, Russia says much of country won back

BEIRUT/MOSCOW: The Lebanese group Hezbollah has declared victory in the Syrian war while Russia said government forces had driven militants from much of the country where Bashar al-Assad´s rule seemed in danger two years ago.

The comments from two Syrian government allies mark the most confident assessments yet of Assad´s position in the war, though

significant parts of the country remain outside the government´s control.

Russia´s assertion that the army had won back 85 percent of Syria was dismissed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It said the government held 48 percent of Syria.

The government´s most recent advances have recovered swathes of territory in eastern Syria from Daesh, which is being targeted in the same region in a campaign waged by US-backed Kurdish and Arab militias.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, whose group has sent thousands of fighters to Syria, dismissed the fighting left to be done in Syria as "scattered battles".

"We have won in the war (in Syria)," he said in comments reported by the Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar.

Referring to Assad´s opponents, Nasrallah said "the path of the other project has failed and wants to negotiate for some gains".

The comments, made at a religious gathering, were confirmed to Reuters by a source familiar with the speech.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, which has fractured Syria into a patchwork of areas and generated a refugee crisis of historic proportions, forcing millions of people into neighbouring states and Europe.

Military backing from Iran and Russia has proven critical to Assad in the war with insurgents including rebels who have been backed by Gulf Arab states, Turkey and the United States, which has decided to end a programme of covert support to rebels.

Rebel groups were making steady advances against Assad as recently as 2015, when the deployment of the Russian air force to Syria turned the tide in his favour.

Over the past year, Assad has crushed numerous pockets of rebel-held territory in the cities of Aleppo, Homs and Damascus, brokering local deals by which thousands of his opponents have been moved to remaining rebel-held enclaves of the country.

Ceasefires brokered by Russia, Turkey, Iran and the United States in remaining rebel-held areas of western Syria have freed

up manpower on the government side, helping its advance east into the oil-rich province of Deir al-Zor.

AIR STRIKES

Government forces last week reached Deir al-Zor city, the provincial capital on the Euphrates River, breaking a Daesh siege of a government-held pocket and a nearby air base.

"To date, 85 percent of Syria´s territory has been cleared of the militants of illegal armed groups," the RIA news agency cited Alexander Lapin, chief of staff of the Russian military contingent in Syria, as saying.

Lapin made no reference to a swathe of territory held in northern Syria by an alliance of US-backed militias - the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which is led by the Kurdish YPG and is not at war with Assad.

The Observatory said SDF-held territory amounts to 23 percent of Syria.

Lapin said Daesh fighters are still in control of around 27,000 square km of Syria´s territory.

"The liberation of (Deir al-Zor) city is proceeding," Lapin said.

"Syrian troops are finalising the defeat of the Daesh group blocking the northern and southern districts of Deir al-Zor," he said.

He said the assault was being led by General Suheil al-Hassan, a Syrian officer who has risen to prominence in the

war.

The SDF, which is battling to defeat Islamic State in Raqqa city, has in recent days launched a separate offensive against Daesh in Deir al-Zor province.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes likely to have been carried out by Russian warplanes killed 69 people since Sunday near the Euphrates River in Deir al-Zor.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Tuesday´s report by the Britain-based monitoring group.

The Observatory, which identified the victims as civilians, said the air strikes had hit encampments on the western bank of the river and vessels crossing to the eastern side.

Syrian state television separately reported the army was conducting artillery and machine gun attacks on rafts carrying Daesh militants to the eastern side of the river from their last positions in Deir al-Zor city.