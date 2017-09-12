World XI win toss, put Pakistan into bat in first T20

LAHORE: The world XI captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan XI in the first Twenty20 match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

This is the first of the three T20 matches being played in Lahore.

Mohammad Amir misses the series due to the birth of his first child, while Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan Shinwari and Umar Amin also sit out the first game.

On the other side, Samuel Badree, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood are not included in today's eleven.

Teams:

Pakistan XI: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain & wk), Fahim Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali Usman Shinwari.

World XI: Tamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), David Miller, Grant Elliott, Thisara Perera, Tim Paine (wk), Ben Cutting, Darren Sammy, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.