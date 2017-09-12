Tue September 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
September 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

World XI win toss, put Pakistan into bat in first T20

World XI win toss, put Pakistan into bat in first T20

LAHORE: The world XI captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan XI in the first Twenty20 match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

This is the first of the three T20 matches being played in Lahore.

Mohammad Amir misses the series due to the birth of his first child, while Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan Shinwari and Umar Amin also sit out the first game.

On the other side, Samuel Badree, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood are not included in today's eleven.  

Teams:

Pakistan XI: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain & wk), Fahim Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali Usman Shinwari.

World XI: Tamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), David Miller, Grant Elliott, Thisara Perera, Tim Paine (wk), Ben Cutting, Darren Sammy, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Shadab excited on revival of international cricket in Pakistan

Shadab excited on revival of international cricket in Pakistan
Arrangements finalised for emergency during World-XI matches

Arrangements finalised for emergency during World-XI matches
Beach football in landlocked Afghanistan

Beach football in landlocked Afghanistan
Olympics: Los Angeles happy to celebrate 2028 victory

Olympics: Los Angeles happy to celebrate 2028 victory
Load More load more