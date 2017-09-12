Shadab excited on revival of international cricket in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Leg spinner Shadab Khan who is very excited on return of international cricket to Pakistan Tuesday said now he would be able to perform in front of his own people.

"It was my earnest desire to play in front of my own people. Thank God the moment has arrived. I will try my best to deliver against the world's top players in the Independence Cup," he said while talking to APP.

The 18-year-old, who rose to prominence in the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and earned a space in the national outfit said though the World XI was consisted of world's best players, Pakistan were ready to take on the challenge.

"We have worked hard for the series. Our morale is high and will try to live up to the nation's billings," he said.