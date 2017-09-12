'Pakistan should form its narrative in consultation with regional countries'

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the country’s top parliamentary security body has said that Pakistan should form its narrative in consultation with other countries of the region.

All 33 members of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, headed by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, expressed their satisfaction over the ongoing visits of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to friendly countries.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurhseed Shah endorsed the foreign minister’s statement in which he had said that Pakistan must put its affairs in order.

The members of the committee, formed in mid-April earlier this year, emphasised the need to improve bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

Recalling that the DG ISI and DG MI had been attending the national security meetings in the past, the participants suggested inviting them again to formulate a new security policy.