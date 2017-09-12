13 killed in Punjab road mishap

ISLAMABAD: At least 13 people were killed and six others injured in a road accident near Chakri Interchange in Punjab on Tuesday, according to Geo TV.

The accident took place when a speeding passenger van that was its way from Jhan to Rawalpindi hit a truck from behind. Six people received burn injuries as the vehicle caught fire after the collision. According to eye-witnesses the driver of the passenger van fell asleep before hitting the truck.

The dead and injured were moved to near by hospitals. Motorway police, and Rescue officials rushed to the scene after the mishap. Identities of the dead and injured were not known.