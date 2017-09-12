Tue September 12, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 12, 2017

India’s Kohli gifts Muhammad Amir bat

Fast bowler Muhamamad Amir becomes father of baby girl

Fast bowler Muhamamad Amir becomes father of baby girl

Pakistan fast bowler Muhammad Amir on Tuesday announced he has become father of a baby girl.

The fast bowler who got married last year tweeted a picture of the newly born and wrote: “Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of Allah”   

 

Amir, who is regarded as one of the most exciting fast bowlers in the world, spent time in jail and served a five-year ban for spot-fixing scandal that resulted in bans and jail sentences for him, former test captain Salman Butt and fast bowler Mohammad Asif.

He made his come back last year and played a vital role in Pakistan's historic win in Champions Trophy this year.

