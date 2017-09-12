Fast bowler Muhamamad Amir becomes father of baby girl

Pakistan fast bowler Muhammad Amir on Tuesday announced he has become father of a baby girl.

The fast bowler who got married last year tweeted a picture of the newly born and wrote: “Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of Allah”

Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of AllahMashallah pic.twitter.com/S9UFoX6yDB — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 12, 2017

Amir, who is regarded as one of the most exciting fast bowlers in the world, spent time in jail and served a five-year ban for spot-fixing scandal that resulted in bans and jail sentences for him, former test captain Salman Butt and fast bowler Mohammad Asif.

He made his come back last year and played a vital role in Pakistan's historic win in Champions Trophy this year.