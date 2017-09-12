Fast bowler Muhamamad Amir becomes father of baby girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan fast bowler Muhammad Amir on Tuesday announced he has become father of a baby girl.
The fast bowler who got married last year tweeted a picture of the newly born and wrote: “Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of Allah”
Amir, who is regarded as one of the most exciting fast bowlers in the world, spent time in jail and served a five-year ban for spot-fixing scandal that resulted in bans and jail sentences for him, former test captain Salman Butt and fast bowler Mohammad Asif.
He made his come back last year and played a vital role in Pakistan's historic win in Champions Trophy this year.
